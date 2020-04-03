Nigeria: COVID-19 Lockdown Directive - Worshippers Attack Taskforce in Lagos

1 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA were allegedly attacked Tuesday evening, by some Muslim worshippers at the Agege Central Mosque, while enforcing the Federal Government's lockdown directive.

It was gathered that while on enforcement operation, the team saw Muslims faithful observing their prayer (Solatul ishal )in a large congregation, contrary to the directive of total lockdown order of President Muhammad Buhari which aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic.

A drama, however, ensued in the process when a crowd numbering about 300, rushed out of the mosque on sighting the officials and started hauling stones at their vehicles to scare them away.

All entries to talk to the imam, reportedly failed after several attempts.

However, the police escort, attached to the team were able to curtail the atmosphere and ensure safety of the team.

Reacting to the development, General Manager, LASEPA, Dolapo Fasawe, who condemned the attack, described it as "barbaric and uncalled for," saying "our people are out to protect the lives of the residents of the state and yet were attacked for doing their jobs.

"The state will not hesitate to sanction violators to serve as a deterrent to others.

"it was obvious the gathering did not comply with the executive order. The mosque was filled to capacity. The essence of social distancing is to curtain the spread of Coronavirus.

"The people are endangering their lives and those of their neighbours.

"Government has a duty to protect the lives of the people," she said.

She, however, promised to ensure that appropriate quarters took up the matter, adding that such gathering should not be allowed to continue in the interest of all.

Also speaking, the Director-General, Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, observed that the leadership of the two prominent religions had been sensitized and carried along in the fight against this COVID-19.

"We won't relent, we continue to appeal to our people to heed to advice, prayers can be observed at home, businesses can be resuscitated but this deadly virus is dangerous and as such, must be well managed and timely controlled, If not for us, but for our families, friends and neighbours, " he stated.

