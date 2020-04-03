Zimbabwe: Pocock Hails Speed Freaks Ngwenya, Chavhanga

29 March 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

AUSTRALIA legend David Pocock has picked fellow Zimbabwe natives Takudzwa Ngwenya and Tonderai Chavhanga as the fastest players he has ever seen.

The 31-year-old Wallabies great was responding to World Rugby after the game's global governing body took to its Twitter handle and asked its followers: "Fastest player you've ever seen on a rugby pitch?"

"Takudzwa Ngwenya or Tonderai Chavhanga," replied Gweru-born Pocock, who retired from Test rugby after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Both wingers gifted with terrifying pace, Ngwenya and Chavhanga--just like Pocock--played international rugby for their adopted countries, having left their birthplace Zimbabwe in different circumstances.

Ngwenya has been capped 36 times by the United States -- including at three World Cup tournaments -- while record-breaking Springbok Chavhanga played four times for South Africa in an injury-ravaged career.

Quicksilver Ngwenya is best remember for his moment of magic when he flew past Springboks icon Bryan Habana, not less an electrifying runner himself, to score the best try of the 2007 World Cup in France.

Chavhanga, who scored a record six tries on Springbok debut against Uruguay in 2005, also became famous for his ability to leave defenders around the world clutching thin air.

When Masvingo-born Chavhanga was in his pomp with South African franchise Stormers in 2009, All Blacks superstar Joe Rokocoko--another speed freak of that era--described him as the "fastest man in rugby at the moment." - Staff Writer

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

