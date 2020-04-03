South Africa: COVID-19 Lockdown - Democracy Is in the Emergency Room

3 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Siya Khumalo

South Africa is in danger of lurching from the Covid-19 crisis to the self-inflicted crisis of authoritarianism.

From numerous court cases in the public record, we know government officials have habitually neglected to manage what was within their sphere of control. The cost of this negligence is being externalised as the irrational and disproportionate reduction of citizens' self-determination over the lockdown.

If the rule of law worked, if the scarcity of time weren't on rogue office-bearers' side, that cost would be recovered from government officials who've undermined the law and redirected to managing this pandemic. Otherwise, the country may lurch from the Covid-19 crisis to the self-inflicted crisis of authoritarianism.

Of all the questions that could be asked about the lockdown, those highlighted by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Eusebius McKaiser's show are the ones we should all be asking. Arguing from the principle that the suspension of constitutional rights must be proportional and rational to the purpose at hand (ie, managing the Covid-19 pandemic), McKaiser and Ngcukaitobi show that the reasons given by the Health Department and the security cluster for some lockdown measures are "sledgehammers".

Has banning alcohol and cigarette sales anywhere been proven a proportionate, rational, efficient and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

