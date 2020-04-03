Ethiopia: COVID-19 Number Rises to 35 After Six People Test Positive in 24 Hours

People wear masks on March 29, 2020 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sends quarantined citizens home after their stay at the Ranch Resort. The group had been repatriated from China after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Dr. Lia Tadesses, Minister of Health, said six more Ethiopian were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed case to 35. This is the highest number reported in Ethiopia in one day since the first case was announced on March 13.

According to Dr. Lia, 74 people were tested in the last 24 hours, of whom six were confirmed positive for the virus.

Two of the patients have travel history abroad; both, 35 and 30 years old men, came from Dubai on a different date before the 14 day mandatory quarantine was announced. The third, a 28 years old man, the fourth, a 56 years old man, as well as the fifth, a 30 years old man, all have no travel history abroad and their contacts with a previously positive patient is being investigated, Dr. Lia told state media Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

The six person, a 33 years old woman, is from Dire Dawa city and has contacts with the person who came from Australia and was tested positive for the virus.

በአዲስ አበባ ከተያዙት ውስጥ ሁለቱ የጉዞ ታሪክ ያላቸው ሲሆን የመጀመሪያው የ35 ዓመት ወንድ መጋቢት 10 ቀን 2012 ዓ.ም ከዱባይ የመጣ፣ ሁለተኛው የ30 ዓመት ወንድ በተመሳሳይ ከዱባይ መጋቢት 8 ቀን 2012 ዓ.ም የመጣ መሆኑን ገልጸዋል። ሁለቱም አስገዳጅ የለይቶ ማቆያ ተግባራዊ ከመሆኑ በፊት የገቡ ናቸው። ሶስተኛው የ28 አመት ወንድ፤ አራተኛውም የ56 ዓመት ወንድ፣ አምስተኛው የ30 ዓመት ወንድ የጉዞ ታሪክ የሌላቸው ናቸው። እነዚህ ሰዎች ያላቸው ግንኙነት እየተጣራ መሆኑን ሚኒስትሯ ገልጸዋል። ስድስተኛዋ ሰው የ33 ዓመት ሴት ስትሆን በድሬዳዋ ከዚህ በፊት በኮሮናቫይረስ መያዙ ከተገለጸው ሰው ጋር ግንኙነት የነበራት መሆኑ ታውቋል።