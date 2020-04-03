Cameroon: COVID-19 - 4,000 Hand Sanitizers Given to Youth

Local Youth Corner association on April 1, 2020 donated home-made sanitizers to young peers as a means to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, a good number of strategies have been put in place, given the increase in the number of confirmed cases recorded daily. The Local Youth Corner (LOYOC) association affiliated to the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education made its own contribution, donating 4,000 home-made hydro-alcoholic solutions to associations and youth movements on April 1, 2020. The operation baptized "one person, one hand sanitizer" launched by the association in the presence of the Minister, Mounouna Foutsou was aimed at calling on the youths to stop complaining, but rather take action geared towards fighting the pandemic. Door to door approach on how to use the hand sanitizer was part of the measure to be applied. The gesture is in line with one of the recommendation of the World Health Organization of regular washing of hands with soap and water, or sanitizing them with a hydro-alcoholic solution. The National Coordinator of LOYOC, Achaleke Christian Leke, said this action was in response to the memorandum signed on March 16, 2020 by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou, calling on all different structures of the Ministry to fight against the pandemic. The Minister expressed satisfaction towards this initiative and said as contribution towards the growth of the project, all resources allocated for the special campaign be placed at the disposal of LOYOC to enable them re-double the production to 10,000 bottles. The initiative which came as a surprise to the association was welcomed by the National Coordinator who said it was a great honor for their work to be recognized in their 17th year of devoting themselves to mobilizing youths and providing solutions to problems. He therefore assured the Minister that they will double efforts for the fight of the spread and urged all youths to join in the fight.