Cameroon: COVID-19 - National Assembly Disinfected

Public health officials sterilised the House Chamber and other Commission Rooms as well as office spaces on April 2, 2020.

Sanitary engineers and other health workers of the Ministry of Public Health have disinfected the National Assembly as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the corona virus which has unfortunately already claimed the lives of some Cameroonians. The hemicycle, Commission Rooms and office spaces of the lawmaking House were all sterilised on April 2, 2020 with disinfectants. A medical biologist from the Ministry of Public Health, Michel Zang Bienvenu, said the purifying agent composed of chloride and water. "Chloride is a very powerful disinfectant. Five per cent of chloride is mixed with 10 per cent of water, making it 15 littres for sterilization of any surface," he explained, adding the mixture needs to be monitored because excess of chloride causes intoxication of the system. Simply put, five littres of chloride is poured into 10 littres of water and is used to kill virus on a surface. The purified surface can remain safe until when used. William Tamoufe, a Sanitary Engineer at the Ministry, one of the engineers who carried out the disinfection process, said the mixed liquid is spread on a surface and left for about 10 to 15 minutes before it is cleaned. "After spraying the seats and writing surfaces of Members of the National Assembly, we give sometime for the chemical to react and kill any bacteria before wiping. We are wiping the surface because it becomes watery and cannot be used. We used a clean towel or sponge to dry the surface area on which the chemical had been sprayed," he explained. On his part, the Chief of Service at the Department of Health Promotion, Dr Erick Tandi, said the purification exercise is expected to be done on routine basis and totally destroys all virus on surfaces. "We are in a crisis moment and in a health war with the COVID 19 and as health personnel, we need to disinfect areas as a prevention measure," he said. While appreciating the move and terming it appropriate, Hon Njume Peter of the CPDM party called on Cameroonians to respect prescribed measures by authorities and the Ministry of Public Health given no cure for the virus has been discovered yet. Away from the disinfection, other measures have been implemented at the National Assembly such as the putting in place of water washing points, distribution of nose mask, provision of hand sanitisers and respecting social distancing.