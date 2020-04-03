Congo-Kinshasa: Interpol Nabs Five Wanted

3 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The international body says, they were arrested during an operation in East and Central Africa code named "Simba II".

The international police organization has announced the arrest of several people as part of an anti-terrorism operation. Information about the eight-day operation was made public on April, 1, 2020. According to a statement made public by the organization, close to three million checks were carried out at border crossings and airports from March 15-22, 2020. During these operations, five people wanted by Interpol were arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including one wanted in Europe for serious organized crime. Suspects in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda were also targeted. Interpol said its database of more than 80 million travel documents helped police to detect several people, including terror suspects, who were using stolen passports. INTERPOL's General Secretariat and Nairobi-based Regional CT Node (RCTN) for Eastern and Southern Africa coordinated action with national police, immigration, customs and CT units to detect criminals as they tried to cross borders. Kenyan authorities flagged one man as an INTERPOL Red Notice target, a global alert sent to police worldwide about internationally wanted fugitives. The suspect is wanted by a Central Asian country for serious fraud crime. Access to INTERPOL databases at Uganda's Entebbe International Airport enabled frontline officers to detect a man originally from Asia and wanted by a country in the Middle East for financial crime. Inquiries in Tanzania also pinpointed the arrival of a Red Notice subject wanted in relation to fraud and identity theft. "By placing our experts at the heart of our member countries, INTERPOL helps improve regional police cooperation and provides hands-on CT support in our priority regions," added Mr Karel Pelán. Assistant Director of INTERPOL's CT unit. Operation Simba II was coordinated with funding by the United Arab Emirates and the INTERPOL Foundation for a Safer World.

