Cameroon: Women Football - Teams Updated On Future

With only three days to go in the national women's league, the Homologation Committee of FECAFOOT is ensuring that teams have a better knowledge of their situation.

As teams wait anxiously for the date of the 19th playing day to be announced, the committee has already homologated matches of the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th playing days. According to reports from the homologation committee the matches were played without any major incidents recorded. Fines were equally slammed on clubs ranging from FCFA 1,000 to FCFA 26,500. The competition is stiff as each side is out to secure more victories in order to stay in the superior league. During the 18th playing day a total of five matches were played with 15 goals scored and one draw recorded. Louves Minproff and AWA Fc recorded the best results at the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Odza, Yaounde. Both teams are running neck-to-neck on top of the league table. Louves Minproff thrashed Vision Sport of Bamenda 5-1 while AWA FF beat Renaissance Athletic 2-0. After the 18th playing day, Louves Minproff is leading the league table with 46 points and AWA FF are second with 46 points. They are separated by goal difference. Amazones FAP are third with 37 points. The Armed Forces and Police team secured another victory beating Canon FF 3-0. In Douala Eding FF drew 1-1 with Caïman FF of Douala at the Stade CICAM in Douala. In Ebolowa, FC Ebolowa lost to Éclair FC of Sa'a 0-2 at the Ebolowa Municipal Stadium. Éclair's goals were scored by Aboudi Jennifer and Alexandra Takounda. The match pitting Renaissance women and AS Diamare is still to be programmed. The three teams at the bottom of the league table are As Diamare 18 points, FC Ebolowa five and Renaissance Women three points. The 19th playing day had been interrupted by the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) following government's measures to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Unofficial classification after the 19th playing day.

Rang

Equipe

Pts

MJ

MG

MN

MP

BP

BC

GD

1

Louves

46

18

15

1

2

64

12

52

2

AWA Fc

46

18

14

4

00

55

10

45

3

Amazones

34

18

11

4

3

45

14

31

4

Eding FF

32

18

9

5

4

26

16

10

5

Eclair

31

18

9

4

5

34

15

18

6

Caïman

29

18

8

5

5

30

22

8

7

Canon

21

18

6

3

9

34

39

-5

8

Vision

20

18

6

2

10

21

35

-14

9

Ren Ath

17

18

4

5

9

12

22

-10

10

ASFFF. D

18

18

5

3

10

15

48

-33

11

Fc Ebolowa

5

18

1

2

15

7

44

-34

12

Ren Women

3

18

1

17

9

78

-69

