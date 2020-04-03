Ethiopia: Headline Inflation Hits 22.6pc Rate

3 April 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

March's rate, which came out after Ethiopia confirmed its first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19), is the highest in six years next to the 22.2pc rate that was registered in 2014.

The cost of living keeps spiking and reached the highest rate in a six-year period by increasing 22.6pc last month, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Central Statistical Agency (CSA).

Driven by inflation in food prices, headline inflation has shown a 0.8 percentage point rise since the previous month.

In the reporting period, the inflation of food prices reached 26.9pc jumping from 25.1pc. Hence, non-food inflation recorded a slight decline to 17.6pc.

Except for wheat, the price of almost all cereals increased, especially teff, maize and sorghum, according to the report.

