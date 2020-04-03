Ethiopia: Korean Business Association, NGO Donate 40,000 Medical Masks

3 April 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

The Korean Business Association and Good Neighbors, a Korean NGO, have donated 40,000 medical masks for employees working at the city and federal governments in order to protect them from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The masks will be distributed to civil servants at the Office of the Prime Minister, airports, Office of the Addis Abeba City Administration and the regional governments.

The two organisations also donated face masks for 138 elderly Korean war veterans and their families. The Korean Embassy in Addis Abeba also disclosed that it is in the process of providing customized assistance to Ethiopia including the provision of testing kits and quarantine equipment.

