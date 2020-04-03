South Africa: COVID-19 - Nelson Mandela Bay Nurse Is City's First ICU Patient

3 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nosipiwo Manona, Correspondent

A nurse in Nelson Mandela Bay has become the first person to be admitted to the city's designated ICU facility to treat the coronavirus.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo has confirmed the admission of the first Covid-19 patient to the Livingstone Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Kupelo said the 56-year-old woman was admitted to a dedicated quarantine facility. She is from North End, a suburb in Port Elizabeth.

"The nurse is believed to have attended a funeral of a retired employee who had worked overseas," said Kupelo.

The funeral was reportedly attended by more than 50 employees, including international guests and people from other provinces.

Current lockdown rules call for a maximum attendance of 50 people.

Kupelo said all clinicians and officials who may have come into contact with the patient will be identified and the necessary measures followed.

He said a doctor and a nurse from Dora Nginza Hospital have also tested positive and are currently under self-quarantine in their homes. While the two health workers have not been identified, Kupelo said people who may have come into contact with the nurse and doctor are being traced and screened.

"The doctor's wife is under self-quarantine," Kupelo added.

According to HeraldLive, the city has nine cases, with the others in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the daughter of the ICU patient, whose name is also known to News24, has made a public plea on her Facebook account for people to stop making jokes about death.

"Have you actually sat and thought what we must be going through right now, with my mother testing positive for Covid-19 and fighting for her life in ICU?" she said in her post on Friday.

The health department also reiterated calls for people to practice good personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly for 20 seconds, keeping a physical distance of at least two metres, and to avoid touching their faces.

More to follow.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.