Gambian Kidnapped By Senegalese Gendarmerie Appears in Court

3 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Sulayman Trawally, a native of Garawol Kuta village in the Kantora District of the Upper River Region, who was reportedly shot and kidnapped by the Senegalese gendarmerie, yesterday appeared in a court in Tamba Counda, south Senegal, The Point has been reliably informed.

The Senegalese gendarmerie last month reportedly entered Gambian territory illegally, opened fire in the village and allegedly shot Sulayman Trawally in his hand. Trawally, who is married with three wives, was detained in a prison in Tamba Counda, awaiting trial.

Baba Seedy Trawally, a brother to Sulayman Trawally, who spoke to our reporter in an interview confirmed that his brother (Sulayman Trawally) was arranged in court on Wednesday, saying "one of my younger brothers in Tamba Counda was able to hire a lawyer for (Sulayman Trawally)."

The matter, he went on, has been adjourned to 8 April 2020. "What disappoints me more is the fact that since the incident happened, The Gambia government never issued any statement to condemn the illegal kidnapping of its citizen. I would have expected the government to work closely with their Senegalese counterpart to ensure the safe release of my brother."

He added: "Even if he had committed serious crime and ran into the country, I thought the Senegalese gendarmerie should have followed the right protocol in arresting him. He didn't commit any crime. He (Sulayman Trawally) was shot in our compound and the Senegalese gendarmerie in a convoy opened fire at our village, causing panic in the entire village," he said.

It could be recalled that last month, Binta Trawally, a sister to Sulayman, who visited him at the hospital where he (Sulayman Trawally) was undergoing medical treatment, described her brother's situation as "sad" and urged The Gambia government to do everything to facilitate his release.

"When I arrived at the hospital, I found my brother in handcuff with three gendarmeries guarding him. Whatever he wants to do, the officers would be following him. The sad thing is that he was handcuffed in the hospital bed," she told our reporter through a telephone interview yesterday.

Quizzed as to whether Sulayman Trawally had been charged at the time of her visit, she said the only thing the gendarme officers told her was that Trawally was a drug peddler and that they would jail him.

"In fact to my surprise, the officers said they were going to take him from the hospital while he is still in pain," she stated. She added that "Sulayman Trawally in his hospital bed told me that the Senegalese officers wanted to jail him for no reasons whatsoever."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.