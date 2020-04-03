Gambia: Coronavirus Ruins Progress of Gambian Leagues

Coronavirus outbreak in the country has caused a serious setback to the progress of the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league season.

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) last month stopped both first and second division league competitions after president Adama Barrow banned public gatherings following COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Real De Banjul and Latrikunda United were both leading their respective leagues before GFF calling-off the league matches.

The city boys are the country's top tier standings with 29 points after fourteen league matches before coronavirus outbreak in the country last month.

The Latrikunda based-club are topping the second-tier table with 27 points in fifteen league matches prior to COVID-19 outbreak in The Gambia.