Gambia: Wcr Governor's Office Sensitises Chiefs On COVID-19 Prevention

3 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou B Cham

Office of the governor of West Coast Region (WCR), last Friday sensitised nine district chiefs in the region on COVID-19 pandemic prevention at his office in Brikama.

The sensitization, which seeks to raise awareness of the chiefs on preventive measures of the deadly global health pandemic, was also meant for participants to pass on key safety precaution messages to their various communities.

Deputy governor, Musa. B. Susso acknowledged that COVID-19 is a global pandemic, saying sensitising the chiefs on preventive measures is intended to help them also create awareness in their various communities.

Since the government has announced a 21-day state of public emergency, he added, the price of many commodities should be reduced, reminding that it is their responsibility to also sentizise their communities, especially business owners to consider the plight of the people.

Mr Susso reiterated President Adama Barrow's proclamation banning all public gatherings in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. "All the Alkalolu whose communities are close to the border should make sure that anyone who enters your village during this period is registered at a health facility," he said.

Aminata Sillah, regional health promotion and education officer in West Coast Region alluded to the fact the Gambia is not the only country suffering from the impact of the virus, saying it has now reached 196 countries, including The Gambia, with 105 people diagnosed with the virus in Senegal.

The Gambia, she went on, has registered only four cases, two of which are already discharged, adding that all the cases were imported.

She reminded that it is high time for people to take all the possible preventive measures to protect themselves and the country.

Omar Colley, chief of Foni Bondali district, said his community needs strong sentisation, as it shares the longest border with the Southern Senegalese province of Cassamance.

"The sentization should not only stop in the Kombos because majority of people in the rural areas did not still understand some of the preventive measures."

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

