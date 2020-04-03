Gambia: Assembly Refers Motion for Extension of State of Public Emergency

Deputies at the National Assembly on Monday adjourned the motion for the extension of the State of Public Emergency in accordance with Section 34(2) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia.

The motion was earlier laid by Abubacarr Tambadou, the attorney general and minister of Justice.

Moving the motion pursuant to Section 53 (c) of the National Assembly Standing Order, Halifa Sallah, member for Serrekunda, underscored the need for the motion to be referred to the human rights and constitution committee of the parliament to look into its technicality, so that the right procedure can be taken for the well-being of Gambians.

It could be recalled that on 18 March, 2020, in the wake of the global spread of the covid-19 pandemic as declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and to which The Gambia is vulnerable, the President of the Republic, Adama Barrow pursuant to Section 34(1)(b) of the 1997 Constitution as declared by proclamation, published in the Gazette that a situation exists in The Gambia, which "if it is allowed to continue, may lead to a State of Public Emergency ".

Subsequently, on 27 March after reported cases of covid-19 in the country, Adama Barrow pursuant to Section 34(1) (a) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambian declared a State of Public Emergency across the country, which he is seeking to extend for a 90 day period.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are expected to meet today for the final consideration and approval of the said motion.