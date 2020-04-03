Gambia: Manhunt for 21 Escaped Inmates Underway

3 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham & Momodu Jawo

Authorities have launched a mega manhunt for 21 inmates, who escaped at the remand wing of the Jeswang Prison on Thursday in what is believed to be yet another mega prison get away.

It could be recalled that in August 2018, a total of 23 inmates escaped during a major prison break at the remand wing of the said prison facility, and eight prison officers that were on duties during the incident were being arrested.

Confirming the story, Modou Lamin Ceesay, spokesman of the Gambia Prison Services informed that The Gambia Prison Service has launched a massive manhunt for the escaped inmates.

The remanded prisoners include Gambians and non-Gambians who were awaiting trials on charges ranging from being in possession of drugs, breaking and stealing among host of other things.

Ceesay said that they're man-hunting the escaped prisoners through the help of other sister security.

He added: "The incident happened at a time when those prison officers on the afternoon duties were handing over to the officers that supposed to come for night shift. The prisoners decided to escape after overcoming the officers. However, during the process eight prisoners who also wanted to escape got arrested."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.