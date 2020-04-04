Africa: Kwesé Sports and ESL Partner Up To Bring Africa Some of the Largest Esports Tournaments in the World

The sports content platform of Econet Media, Kwesé Sports have signed a 5 years contract with the largest esports firm in the world, and a pioneer in the trade named ESL.

Under the contract, Kwesé Sports has been authorized to access and distribute sports content from ESL and organize events in their name throughout the African continent. This marks the first time that ESL is going into alliance with any African based TV broadcaster, solidifying the firm's mission to expand into other continents and to make esports accessible to people across the world from their home. As you might well be aware, the popularity of esports has increased exponentially, and so have the gambling sites covering CSGO markets, like CSGOBook. This contract will see the duo give Africa its first continental esports championship ever. The deal does not stop in allowing them to organize esports events, but will also see Kwese come up with the pioneer esports focused TV channel in the continent that will run 24/7.

It would be recalled that international esports tournaments like ESL Pro League, ESL One and Intel® Extreme Masters that command huge audiences from all over the world records a huge number of participants and viewers from Africa. With this deal, African lovers of esports can now experience both live and online actions.

It is good to note that this is coming just after Kwese revealed that it would soon host the inaugural African Challenge Esport (ACE) tournament at the rAge Expo in South Africa.

While making the announcement, the Chief Executive Officer of Econet Media named Joseph Hundah posited that they have the commitment to transform their platform to an esports hub in the continent. He talked up the importance of this new deal in making the young African nascent market even more popular. He also went ahead to say that they are optimistic about milking the entire advantage that the partnership promises to bring.

The ESL Managing Director and Head of Esports at Modern Times Group, Malte Barth revealed why Kwese was the best firm to go into this partnership with. For him, they are very upbeat about the deal with Kwese because they discovered some similarities in the ambitions of both firms and because Kwese has always concentrated on the esports lovers among their customers. He said they noticed the interaction between them and the esports population in Africa, especially in South Africa. That is how they realized that with them, getting in touch with the esports community and delivering custom services and events based on the local content in the leading esports format.

About Econet Media

Econet media is a branch of Strive Masiyiwa's Econet Group. This handles the content sector of the firm in the bid to drive the development of the new TV media firm. This firm came as part of the fulfillment of the 'TV everywhere' revolution by Kwese, and concentrates on serving sub-Saharan Africa. To reach their audience, some of their products are delivered through internet and satellite systems, plus mobile and video on demand sources too.

They have a vision to deliver products that are exclusive, affordable and premium in nature, including programming, news, lifestyle, kids, series, movies, music, and above all sports. Through this platform, their customers get to benefit from some sister companies of Econet Media like Econet Wireless and Liquid Telecom. To build and deliver the Kwese products, they'll leverage on the parent firm's experience in areas of fiber optic networks, satellite, internet, broadband, fixed and mobile telephony systems and others. Also, the firm has a lot of assets that it built over the years. These will power its operations.