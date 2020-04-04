South Africa: 95 Gender-Based Violence Arrests During Province-Wide Operation

4 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Gauteng police officers arrested 572 suspects, across the province, on Thursday during Operation O Kae Molao. Among the arrested suspects, 95 were wanted for gender-based violence.

Other charges include crimes against children, murder, malicious damage to property, assault and domestic violence.

The operation, led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, saw detective raids and the tracing of wanted suspects.

Arrests were made in Sedibeng (39), where some of the wanted suspects were linked to serious and violence crimes; Johannesburg (110); Ekurhuleni (193); Tshwane (188); and the West Rand (42), for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, hijacking, possession of stolen motor vehicles, theft, kidnapping, business robbery and other serious and violent crimes.

More than 20 of the suspects were arrested for possession of dagga, and another three were arrested for suspected drug dealing in Hilbrow, with drugs were seized during the operation.

Various roadblocks were set up across the province and resulted in several vehicles being discontinued and fines amounting to thousands of rands being issued.

In the West Rand, parallel operations saw police conducting roads block in the West Rand precincts where four suspects were arrested. These arrests were made in addition to the 42 made during the detective raids for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dagga.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.