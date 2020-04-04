Nigeria: Lagos Emergency Food Markets - Ikorodu Residents Flock Out to Get Essentials for Homes

At the Government Technical College, Ikorodu, residents flocked out to get essential commodities after three days lockdown in the state to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos State.

The Emergency Food Market, which took place under canopies were occupied by market sellers of essential foodstuffs and perishables from individual stores and direct from the farm.

According to the co-ordinator of Ikorodu centre, it was an initiative of the Lagos State government through the Ministry of Agric to alleviate the suffering of Lagosians because of the emergency lockdown.

She added that many Nigerians could not afford to store food for two weeks and even if they had, epileptic power might fail them, hence, the initiative of the Lagos State government to make emergency market available in all the 20 Local Government Area in Lagos State.

"Lagos State is aware of social distancing and that is why we do not want people to be crowded around the sellers and before they are allowed to enter, their temperatures are checked and hands, sanitised," she added.

Speaking to the buyers, they expressed their joy for the opportunity to get their essentials after three days lockdown but many of them complained of the hike in prices.

In response to the hike in prices, Fatai, a meat seller, said there was no movement to bring cows from the north, hence, the price hike.

He, therefore, begged the government to allow farmers, cow sellers and other essentials to transport their goods to Lagos because what Lagosians consume daily is high.

