Nigeria: COVID-19 Lockdown - Ministry of Agric Complies, Releases 70,000mt of Grains, Garri

4 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Ewepu

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Friday, complied with President Muhammadu Buhari's order to release 70, 000 metric tonnes of grains and garri to vulnerable Nigerians over lockdown measures to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

This was made known by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Sabo Nanono, in a statement signed by the Director, Information of the Ministry, Theodore Ogazichi.

Nanono said the President granted approval to the Ministry to release the 70,000mt of assorted food items from the National Strategic Food Reserve stock.

According to him measures will be put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure that the food items get to real beneficiaries.

The statement reads in part: "Following the lockdown across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its resultant effect on the vulnerable population, President Muhammadu Buhari granted approval to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 Metric Tons of assorted food items from the National Strategic Food Reserve stock.

"In compliance with the presidential directive, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has stated that of the 70,000 Metric tons, 5,000 Metric tons of garri is readily available for immediate release.

"The food items are being released from the National Strategic Food Reserve Silo Complexes as detailed below;

Minna Silo, Niger State - 10,000MT's of Maize and 2,500MT of Gari.

Lafia Silo, Nassarawa State- 5,000MT's of Millet and 1,500MT's of Gari.

Dustin-ma Silo, Katsina State - 12,500MT of Maize and 5,000MT of Sorghum.

Yola Silo, Adamawa State - 12,500MT Maize and 5,000MT of Sorghum

Gusau Silo, Zamfara State - 15,000MT of Sorghum and

Ilesha Silo, Osun State - 1,000MT of Gari.

"Distribution and sharing formula will be put in place the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure that the food items get to actual beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Minister revealed that bagging of the grains and garri is ongoing for further urgent release through the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and as soon as the process of bagging is completed beneficiaries will receive their packages.

