South Africa: Lockdown Non-Complying Motorists Hit Hard At N2 Roadblock Near Berlin

press release

Authorities have been consistent, enforcing compliance to Covid-19 lockdown by maintaining high visibility roadblock on the N2 near Berlin since the start of the national lockdown. During the operation officers and officials from the SAPS, SANDF, Provincial Traffic Department and Immigration were deployed.

During the roadblock on the N2 between Berlin and East London, 1420 vehicles were stopped and checked for compliance with the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Five summons were issued to motorists for non-compliance to the value of R16 000.

Authorities further issued 2 traffic fines to the value of R2000 for driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence and failure to produce a driver's license.

The roadblocks are aimed at enforcing the national lockdown regulations and putting safety of our people first before anything. Police further urge the public to adhere to the call to comply to lockdown regulations.