Zimbabwe: 'Artisinal Miners At Risk of Coronavirus'

4 April 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Kudzai Kuwaza

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has warned that artisinal miners are at a great risk of being affected by the coronavirus scourge that has claimed more than 40 000 lives globally.

In a presentation made with a senior lecturer in International Development at the University of Edinbrugh, Sam Spiegel, ZMF chief executive Wellington Takavarasha said artisinal miners are at a huge risk of contracting the virus.

"Everyone's well-being is at stake here, everyone's health will suffer as long as the virus spread multiplies. People with existing immune system conditions, lung disease and the elderly are particularly at risk, but anyone can die from the virus," Takavarasha said.

"Artisinal mining communities are likely to be among the seriously impacted populations, but paradoxically because the virus is wreaking havoc on all facets of the economy,artisinal mining is likely to continue to be a widespread survival and food security strategy despite the risks."

He said the decision to implement a lockdown must be weighed against the implication it will have on vulnerable groups. Government imposed a 21-day national lockdown which began on Monday this week to contain the virus.

Takavarasha said the ZMF has begun an intensive awareness campaign about the virus to its constituencies.

"Many artisinal and small scale miners are likely among the most vulnerable groups already facing disproportionately high risks of lung infection and dust pneumoconiosis. Many artisinal and small scale miners are working in groups, crowding gold out crop areas and numbering thousands in such places like Umsasa and Jumbo, Wonderer Mine in Shurugwi, Urtna in Kadoma and Makaha areas," Takavarasha said.

"These areas are without hygeine, clean water or toilets. A mixture of bold general steps by national policymakers and very specific contextual steps are needed."

He said the increased awareness by government to artisinal miners would "reduce panic, prevent chaotic confusion, guard against undue fear and weave public health programming into the very fabric of current relationships".

This comes as the ZMF has written to government to apply for a reprieve so as to continue operations during the 21-day lockdown.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.