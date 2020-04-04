Namibia: Oshikoto Initiative Against COVID-19 Boosted

Various stakeholders have come on board to assist Oshikoto region in its battle against the novel coronavirus that has the world on its toes.

Namibian Police in Oshikoto region is concerned by how communities are reacting to Covid-19. Although the communities are being sensitised, some are still ignorant and have a lack of understanding of the virus.

"The communities lack interest and support towards fighting the pandemic because traditional brewers are keeping their containers in the mahangu fields; people are drinking in these fields, especially in the areas of Okatope and Okankolo," said Deputy Commissioner Petrus Shigwedha.

Shigwedha echoed this during the handover of a fuel tank donated to the Oshikoto police by a local businessman in Oshikoto region Sacky Kamatondo.

He further stated the donation came at the right time, as it will highly benefit the police, especially with the patrol, to enforce the Covid-19 counter-measures.

Moreover, Shigwedha applauded members of the public assisting law enforcement agencies to tackle Covid-19, as well as traditional leaders, regional councillors, and the Women and Men's Network Against Crime, who also assist to disseminate information about the pandemic.

Shigwedha stated awareness campaigns, verbal warnings, issuing of summonses and charging according to regulations 11 (1) of the State of Emergency will be taken for non-compliance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another Good Samaritan, a retired army general Joseph Kakoto, and his wife Rauna Kakoto handed over boxes containing 3 600 eggs to the Omuthiya state hospital, through their company Ondjumba yaNambala Trading.

The eggs are valued at N$7 200 and they are sourced from a chicken farm run by the couple, who produce eggs for the market. He said the gesture was an effort to help fight the virus through boosting patients' immune system. "We have been closely monitoring the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and we found it fit to assist the hospital with the eggs, as we believe they possess all the needed nutrients that can help stimulate patients' immune system, thus able to fight infections," stated Kakoto.

"Our company's motto is to uplift the lives of the vulnerable in areas where we operate, and this is done through provision of food and employment. We have a number of destitute people and our commitment is to assist all those in need," he added.

Furthermore, he said, assisting the community is pertinent because a business can only thrive if you take care and maintain the people that are supporting.

Meanwhile, director of health Joshua Nghipangelwa expressed his appreciation, saying the donation came at the right time when the country is faced with the pandemic. "Health is everyone's concern; hence, patients need such type of dietary, which contain protein needed to support the immune system," added Joshua.