Nigeria: Patient Who Hid Medical Record Dies of COVID-19 At LUTH

A suspected COVID-19 patient yesterday died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idiaraba Lagos. Sources at the hospital who disclosed this to Vanguard said the patient was suspected to have died of Coronavirus.

The sources told Vanguard that the said patient hid his medical and travel history at the point of admission.

According to the sources the patient was discovered to have travelled to a high-risk country after the patient passed on.

"The said patient was admitted Thursday night at the Accident and Emergency Unit of LUTH. He was later diagnosed to have a renal problem.

"It is unfortunate that some people are wicked, it was after his death his family members admitted his travel history and had presented with some signs of COVID-19. It was when somebody started suspecting that they admitted. This is murder who knows how many people the family may have infected," one of the sources lamented.

Confirming the death of the patient in a telephone call last night, the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, who admitted that the patient died said, however, everything has to come from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC but the information is correct.

Asked if there was any test done to confirm whether the death was actually as a result of COVID-1, he said: "The patient earlier presented at Yaba and samples were taken while the patient was waiting for the result, the patient then came to LUTH"

Responding to question on other patients in the ward, he said: "The patient was in holding area of the hospital and was never placed with any other patient. That is the standard protocol."

The CMAC who could not continue the conversation sent our reporter a test message to wait for an official announcement from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and the Lagos State Commissioner for Health."