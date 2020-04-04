Uganda: Kamuswaga Offers Relief to COVID-19 Task Force in Rakai

4 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ambrose Musasizi

The hereditary ruler of Kooki chiefdom, HRH Apollo Ishansha Kabumbuli II Rwampanja has offered relief to the COVID-19 task force at Rakai District.

Through the Education and Sports Minister, Mr Fred Kasozi, the Kamuswaga on Thursday handed over 3000 kilograms of maize flour, bars of soap, beans, sugar and salt among others, to the Rakai RDC Mr Charles Mubiru.

According to Mr Kasozi, the RDC will be helped by Kamuswaga's Sub County chiefs in identifying the vulnerable families while distributing the relief aid.

The first areas to benefit were identified as Rakai Town Council and Byakabanda Sub County and others will follow.

"The Kamuswaga has directed me to tell you that giving out food should begin with Rakai Town Council and Byakabanda Sub County as he brings more food in the coming days," Mr Kasozi said.

Kooki has eleven sub counties and one town council which the Kamuswaga promised to help during this difficult period of COVID-19.

"We have many vulnerable people in Kooki who can hardly survive especially in this period of lockdown. We have taxi and boda boda operators who survive on what they earn daily. If we don't come up as an institution to lend a helping hand, it will be a very difficult situation for them," explained Mr Kasozi.

In his message read by Mr Kasozi, the Kamuswaga advised his people to follow the President and Ministry of Health guidelines to keep themselves safe in this pandemic.

Uganda has so far recorded 48 cases of COVID-19 cases.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

