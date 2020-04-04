Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Isolation Centre Needs U.S.$1 Million

4 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

A new isolation centre in Chinhoyi needs at least US$1 million for personal protective equipment, oxygen, medicines and other requirements.

Mashonaland West provincial medical director Dr Stancellus Nyamayaro was speaking on the sidelines of the handover by Chinhoyi Municipality of Muzari Clinic, which will be used as the Makonde isolation centre, to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Dr Nyamayaro said the province, which has not yet recorded a positive case, needed the money to equip the clinic and its intensive care unit.

Mashonaland West Provincial State Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka applauded the local council for handing over its state-of- the-art clinic.

"I want to thank the council for designating this clinic as an isolation centre to help fight the pandemic," she said.

"The clinic, which is going to be the referral isolation centre for Makonde district is not yet fully-equipped, but it will be as we acquire more resources. The council's gesture is a sign of true patriotism in the fight against the virus."

Chinhoyi town clerk Maxwell Kaitano said the council will continue to complement and support Government in the fight against Covid-19.

Makonde district medical director Dr Paradzai Mudzengerere, who received the clinic on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the clinic will go a long way in helping patients who will need intensive care.

