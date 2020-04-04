Nigeria Records New Deaths, 20 More Coronavirus Cases

3 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country so far to four, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced late Friday.

The country has also confirmed 20 new cases of the coronavirus, the centre said on Twitter.

The deaths occured in Lagos and Edo States.

The agency said 20 new cases were recorded in Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Ondo and Edo States. Ondo reported its first case.

Of the new 20 cases reported, 11 were reported in Lagos, three in the FCT, three in Edo, two in Osun and one in Ondo.

The NCDC said as at 10:30 p.m. Friday, there were 210 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Thirteen states and Abuja have so far reported at least a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

So far, 25 people have been treated, recovered and discharged.

Details

Lagos State still tops the chart with the highest number of cases in the country.

A breakdown of states where cases have been confirmed indicate that Lagos now has 109 cases, followed by FCT - 41, Osun -22, Oyo - 8, Akwa Ibom - 5, Ogun - 4, Edo- 7, Kaduna - 4, Bauchi - 3, Enugu - 2, and Ekiti - 2. Ondo, Rivers and Benue have one case.

As the number of infected people across the country continues to soar, NCDC boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu said on Friday that the government is

working with the private sector to expand testing capacity for COVID19 in Nigeria.

He said that about 4,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in-country.

