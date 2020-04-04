Zimbabwe: Nakamba Linked With Surprise Aston Villa Exit

4 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba could be set for a move away from English Premier League side Aston Villa after just one side after reportedly emerging as a potential transfer target for Turkish topflight side Trabzonspor.

Since moving from Belgian side Club Brugge in August, Nakamba has made 23 starts and three substitute outings in all competitions for the West Midlands outfit in all competitions.

However, with Villa currently fighting to remain in the Premier League, clubs are beginning to contemplate offers for their players should they suffer relegation to the Championship.

According to the Turkish media outlet Sabah, Trabzonspor regard the Zimbabwe international as a possible replacement for Nigerian international John Obi Mikel, who has recently left the Turkish club.

Mikel is reported to have mutually agreed to terminate his £5 million contract with Trabzonspor last month after the Turkish Super Lig continued to play amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Nigerian fled back to the United Kingdom with his family.

The British newspaper Birmingham Mail also confirmed the interest for Nakamba from Turkey.

"Marvelous Nakamba has been linked with a shock exit from Aston Villa. According to reports in Turkey, the 26-year-old is a target for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor. He is the third Villa player to be linked with a move to Turkey by the Press there, with Mbwana Samatta (Galatasaray) and Trezeguet (Besiktas) said to be interesting clubs over there," Birminghammail said.

The 26-year-old Warriors midfielder was signed by Villa from Belgium's Club Brugge in a £12 million deal, becoming the fourth Zimbabwean player to feature in the English Premier League after Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari.

In his first year at Villa, Nakamba is currently the 11th highest-rated player so far with a season rating of 6.6/10 for his 21 Premier League appearances, according to WhoScored.com.

Nakamba was also instrumental in Aston Villa's impressive run to the Carabao Cup final where they eventually lost to Manchester City at Wembley.

Trabzonspor are currently top of the log in the Turkish Super Lig. A move to Turkey would see Nakamba linking up with fellow Warriors star Teenage Hadebe, wo plays for topflight side Yeni Malatyaspor.

