Kenya: Governor Mutua Urges Uhuru to Set Up Fund to Support Research On COVID-19

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Nation Media Group
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua
4 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to set up a scientific research fund that will focus on finding a cure for coronavirus.

As of April 2, four people had succumbed to the virus that has also infected 122 people. Four people have been discharged after fully recovering.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader also wants the President to set up a special team of top multi-sectorial scientists and other specialized personnel to lead the research aimed at finding the vaccine.

The vaccine for the novel virus is yet to be found. Almost 35 companies and academic institutions, mainly in the United States are racing to create the vaccine to save the world even as global toll crossed the one million mark on Friday, with over 50,000 dead.

"I urge that as a country, we set up a special budget for COVID-19 research so that our scientists can concentrate in the labs to come up with solutions," he said in a letter addressed to the President.

The University of Nairobi researchers Wednesday said they had already written proposals for research grants required for finding COVID-19 cure.

"In the face of COVID-19 pandemic, several University staff are working with the Government, providing advice and also educating the communities on various media platforms about the pandemic," said professor Peter Kiama, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

The University further said the School of Law has liaised with the Kenya Law Reform Commission and Attorney General to assist the Government draft the COVID-19 bill.

Mutua further called upon all counties to motivate its scientists with a research mindset that will focus on finding cure for the coronavirus.

"Let us utilize the brains we have - and start with those ones already doing something with the little they have because they have the winning attitude," he urged.

