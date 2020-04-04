Zimbabwe: Survey Shows That Rural Communities Highly Exposed to Coronavirus

4 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A recent report by a mining watchdog says Zimbabweans living in rural areas remained at high risk of contracting coronavirus as the majority of them were not adhering to recommended behaviour to try and stop the spread of the pandemic.

The report by the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) shows that livelihood patterns of some rural communities exposed them to a pandemic that has infected over a million and killed over 50 000 around the world.

CNRG has running projects in nine sites across Zimbabwe.

These are in areas such as Marange, Mutoko, Penhalonga, Hwange, Chivi, Bikita, Darwendale, Arda Transau and Lupane.

The places already have challenges owing to the influx of outsiders attracted by some mining activities within their respective localities.

Says the group in its report, "In Lupane, there has not been a change in movement patterns as people are still walking around to sustain their livelihoods.

"People are still going about buying groceries from the shops and fetching water from community boreholes.

"Grocery shops are open in Lupane and shop owners are not sanitising customers as they enter into the shops."

CNRG said the community boreholes are high risk areas because they attract many people but were still not being sanitised.

The organisation however said there were some conscious community members who were using soap and a clean cloth to wipe pump handles although some community members could not afford soap.

The challenge of human-wildlife conflict continues and villagers are forced to go and guard their fields against elephants.

"This poses a risk to locals who have to walk in groups due to distances between the villages and the fields. However, they are trying to maintain social distance as advised by health officials."

According to CNRG, there was limited awareness among community members because the government and health officials did not undertake community level campaigns.

There is limited communication network in Chivi and as such, social media has not been much helpful.

In Arda Transau, it is business as usual as people continue with their day to day lives.

Also, movement has not been reduced because of food and water challenges.

In addition, law enforcement agents have not been seen in the area.

"The nurses at Arda Transau Clinic are operating without protective clothing and this poses a risk to the community since they (community members) all depend on one clinic for primary health care.

"There have not been any awareness campaigns, whether by government officials or civil society organisations in Arda Transau area," said CNRG.

Government last week imposed a 21-day national lockdown period to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The country enters Day-6 this Saturday amid strict enforcement of the stay-at-home campaign by police.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.