Kenya: KQ Pilot Who Succumbed to COVID-19 to Be Buried On Saturday

4 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — A Kenya Airways pilot Rtd. Captain Daudi Kibati who is among four Kenyans who have succumbed to coronavirus will be buried on Saturday at his Kitui home.

The 63-year-old is said to have had his last flight from John F. Kennedy International airport in New York to Nairobi before he was taken ill.

He is the one who flew home Kenyans stranded in the US, on the last flight to the country before the government closed the Kenyan airspace to international passenger flights.

According to his family, the pilot who will be buried in Maliku village within Kitui County, was also suffering from diabetes, a complication that must have accelerated his death.

Authorities have given his family 48 hours to bury him in a ceremony that will be attended by his family members and his personal doctor.

So far, four people have died of coronavirus in Kenya, including a six-year-old boy who succumbed on Thursday.

By Friday, the Ministry of Health said 122 positive cases had been confirmed in Kenya. Four have recovered, including Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who was arrested on being discharged from hospital after authorities accused him of defying a directive for a mandatory self-isolation on returning from a trip to Germany.

Globally, the disease has claimed more than 50,000 people and infected one million others, with Italy and Spain reporting the highest tolls.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management and staff of Kenya Airways, we join the family of the late Captain Kibati in mourning their beloved one and pray that the Almighty God will strengthen them during this time of sorrow," the national carrier Chief Human Resources Officer Evelyne Munyoki said in a statement.

Some of the new measures adopted by the Government include a mandatory directive for all passengers on Public Service Vehicles (PSV's) to wear protective masks.

"We have many people with the virus. Boarding a matatu without a mask means you can easily get infected," the CS said on Thursday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already declared a dusk to dawn curfew that started on Friday last week, with tougher measures expected in the coming days.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.