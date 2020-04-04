Nigeria: Buhari Orders Troops to Flush Out Bandits

4 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Army to join the police to flush out bandits from forests around the country, particularly in the areas that witnessed recent attacks.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari gave the order following the recent killing of 22 people in Sokoto State during an attack by armed bandits and the killing of 10 people in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Shehu said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, had already got in touch with the General Officers Commanding army formations in the affected states, ordering them to reinforce the police efforts to track the bandits and bring them to justice.

The president, who condoled with the governments and people of the two states, assured governors Aminu Tambuwal and Simon Lalong of the federal government's support in bringing an end to the spate of attacks. He prayed that Allah would comfort those who lost beloved family members and friends in the attacks.

