Botswana: Donations Pour in for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Kasane — Donations from the business community, individuals and non-governmental organisations continue to pour in for the COVID-19 Relief Fund in the Chobe District in an effort to engage all stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic.

So far about 16 companies mostly from the hospitality industry in Kasane and two individuals have donated items ranging from toiletries, bottled water, free accommodation, paper plates, knives, forks, toilet paper rolls, dust masks, surgical sprits and methylated spirits to the Office of the District Commissioner.

Other donations include alcohol pads, chickens and eggs, boxes of latex gloves, black refuse bags, canned foods staff and cash, amongst others.

Amongst the individuals who donated is the area member of Parliament and Assistant Minister of Tertiary Education, research Science and Technology, Mr Machana Shamukuni who contributed food hampers.

Kasane businessman, Luckson Likokoto donated 15 cases of water bottled, two boxes of latex gloves, 160 black refuse bags, 36 toothpastes, 10 disinfectants amongst others.

Another individual, Mr Mogomotsi Gaebepe, known for designing an aircraft and owner of Pyrus Eagles, contributed 96 toilet paper rolls. 18 surgical spirits, five boxes of dust masks, 21 methylated spirits (5ml), two 600 ml Dettol body wash as well as bleach.

Kasane based Currency Exchange Company, Ozi Bureau De Change donated P1000 cash while Pandamatenga Framers Association donated P20 000 cash towards the Fund.

Various Lodge including Chobe Safaris, Kalahari Tours, Bush Lodge, Big 5 lodge, and Kubu Lodge, contributed toiletries and other basic commodities.

Still under the hospitality industry, Travel Lodge pledged 20 rooms free accommodation, Big Five Lodge 15 rooms, while Bush Lodge placed 42 rooms for the citizen and residents quarantined at the facilities.

Hospitality Tourism Association of Botswana donated 900 paper plates, 1000 plastic teaspoons, 1000 plastic knives, and serviettes.

In an interview, the Chobe District Commissioner, Ms Sekgabo Makgosa thanked everyone in the Chobe district who contributed to the fund saying blessed is the hand that gives because it will receive abundantly.

She however appealed to more companies and individuals to donate towards the fund.

Regarding the issuing of travelling permits during the 28 days lockdown, Ms Makgosa explained that the exercise was moving smoothly.

Source : BOPA