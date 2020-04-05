Namibia: Coronavirus Cases Climb to 16

5 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Namibia has recorded two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 16.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula made this announcement this morning at the Covid-19 daily update.

Shangula said case number 15 involve a Namibian who came into contact with an infected person who was in the country from South Africa, but had since left.

The other case is that of a Namibian health professional who had travelled to South Africa and returned to Namibia presenting symptoms of the coronavirus.

The two new cases reported their symptoms at the Robert Mugabe clinic in Windhoek.

The health minister implored all Namibians to adhere to set regulations to contain further spread of the disease.

