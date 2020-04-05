Kenya: Partying in Quarantine Forces Govt to Extend Isolation By 14 Days

5 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenyans and foreigners who have been in quarantine centres will now have to extend their stay by 14 days.

This was ordered by the Ministry of Health after it emerged that some of the people placed under quarantine were sneaking out to go partying, in what authorities fear could spread Covid-19 further.

"As I said, there are those who went on partying sprees in quarantine facilities. This is against every protocol that we have issued. But in a bid to further contain any further transmission arising from those in mandatory quarantine we have instructed our medical teams to extend quarantine period of those in facilities which we believe have got individuals who need another 14 days, given the fact that the contacts they have within the quarantine facilities have tested positive," said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe said it was regrettable that people were hell-bent on disregarding the social distancing directive issued by his ministry that is aimed at keeping the deadly virus at bay.

The CS indicated that some individuals had violated directives and would place many other Kenyans at risk if they were released.

"We have had cases of people testing positive in our quarantine facilities, indeed, currently, they rank among the highest. This is likely to pose a risk of more transmission, especially among those who have been sharing facilities or those who have not taken seriously the distancing requirements," the CS ordered.

He apologized for the extension emphasising that it was for their own benefit considering the heightened contact within the centers.

The extension of the days has not been positively received by some of the people who have been in quarantine. They claimed that the government was treating them like prisoners.

Last week, the government published selected hotels and state facilities as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The list included 57 establishments where those quarantined will have to pay for their period of stay.

Among the 57 places are hotels, universities, resorts and lounges.

The government also gave the locations, full board rates in dollars, available rooms and the contact person(s).

The hotels include, Hilton Garden Inn located at the airport where one will part with Sh9,000 for a full board stay at 100-bed hotel.

At Hill Park hotel in Upperhill, a peson in quarantine will be charged Sh7,000 on full board basis in the 44-room facility.

Other hotels are Safari Park, Pride Inn Hotels, Jacaranda Hotel, Trademark Hotel, Four points Sheraton, Boma Hotel.

Kenyatta University, Kenya School of Government, Crowne Plaza airport, Mombasa Beach hotel, LaMada hotel are also in the list.

Ministry of Health has issued guidelines outlining how to manage those being kept in quarantine facilities.

Acording to the guidelines, guests should have their meals delivered at their doorsteps and once they are done eating, the used utensils should be placed in bleach solution provided by the hotel.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.