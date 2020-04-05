Uganda: Police Officer Arrested Over Beating of Journalist

5 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Jessica Sabano

Police in Mukono District are holding a police officer on accusations of commanding the beating of a journalist on Thursday night.

Mr Noah Mukosi, who is attached to Buziranjovu Police Post in Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District is accused of superintending the assault of Mr David Musisi Karyankolo, a journalist working with Bukedde Television in Mukono.

Mr Kalyankolo was beaten by security forces at his home, leaving him unconscious. He was later admitted to Helona Hospital in Kisoga Town Council in Mukono District.

He was reportedly assaulted by LDUs who were enforcing the 7pm to 6.30am curfew ordered by the President to fight the spread of Covid-19.

According to Ms Hadijah Namutebi, Mr Kalyankolo's wife, her husband was attacked at the verandah of their house just after 7pm.

Dr Moses Keeya, who treated Kalyankolo, said the patient was in a worrying condition until they halted the bleeding.

Since government declared a lockdown about two weeks ago, this is the fourth journalist to be attacked by security officers in Mukono area. On Wednesday, Mr Henry Nsubuga, a journalist working with the New Vision Group, was forced to delete content from his camera by policemen.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.