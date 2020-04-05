South Africa: Eastern Cape Mom Found Murdered Next to Her Baby

A Willowvale woman was found murdered in her home on Friday, with her 18-month-old baby lying next to her, where a villager discovered the tragic scene.

Police said the 47-year-old woman was shot, with bullet wounds found on her upper body.

Her baby lay alone with her until she was found at 15:00 on Friday in her home in the Mahasana village.

The murdered woman's identity was withheld until her relatives had been informed.

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga asked the community to help by providing any information that will help catch the murderer.

Information on the murder to be passed on to the Willowvale police at 047 499 6234 or Crime Stop 08600 1011 in confidence.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

Source: News24