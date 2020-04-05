Nigeria Records 5 New Cases of COVID-19

4 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria; three in Bauchi and two Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"As at 10:10 pm 4th April, there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths. For a breakdown of cases by states- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng.

"As at 10:10 pm 4th April, there are 214 confirmed cases 25 discharged 4 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Lagos- 109 FCT- 43 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 7 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 6 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1," NCDC said.

