Zimbabwe: WFP Declares Zimbabwe a Hunger Hotspot

Photo: Tatenda Macheka/WFP
5 April 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Moses Matenga

The World Food Programme (WFP) has classified Zimbabwe as one of the 18 countries in the world that will likely come out of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in a worse off situation.

According to the United Nations agency, donor support was needed now "more than ever" for Zimbabwe and other countries affected by political instability as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For many people, WFP is the only source of food and survival.

"We need our donors' and partners' support more than ever to fight the twin threats of hunger and pandemic.

"Updated hunger hotspots report identifies countries at risk of plunging further into crisis as COVID-19 looms," the WFP said.

Zimbabwe was classified as "overheating" together with other countries like Haiti, Burkina Faso, Mali, and western Niger.

Nigeria, Iraq, Ethiopia and other countries were also mentioned in the report as food-insecure.

"Zimbabwe's worst drought in a decade has compounded the crisis engulfing the country, as economic collapse and political instability fuel political protests and social unrest, which may worsen in the coming months," the WFP report reads.

"Food inflation had increased to over 700% by the end of 2019 and is likely to rise further during the peak of the lean season between harvests in the first quarter of 2020.

"Farmers are struggling to access agricultural materials, bringing fears of another poor harvest."

The latest analysis from an International Food Classification report estimates that about 4.3 million people are facing severe acute food insecurity in the country and the figure is expected to rise through to March 2020.

