Nigeria: Police Demote Officer for Assaulting Medical Doctor

5 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The Nigerian police have demoted an officer in Akwa Ibom for assaulting a medical doctor.

Daniel Edet, who is a surgeon with the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, was on his way to work on Friday evening when he was stopped by a police sergeant, Edidiong Alexander, who was on duty to enforce the stay-at-home order of the Akwa Ibom government because of the novel coronavirus.

Health workers are among those exempted from the restriction order in Akwa Ibom.

Both men were said to have had an altercation which led to the police officer assaulting the doctor.

The Nigerian Medical Association in the state had threatened to embark on a strike over the incident. They said Mr Edet's hand was fractured by the officer.

The police in the state responded to the incident by arresting and getting the erring officer to face an administrative trial, the police spokesperson, Nnudam Fredrick, said in a statement on Saturday.

The officer, Mr Alexander, was found guilty and demoted from the rank of a sergeant to corporal, the statement said.

The commissioner of police in the state met with Mr Edet and the chairman of NMA in the state, and apologised to the surgeon and the medical doctors in Akwa Ibom over the conduct of the police officer.

The police commissioner appealed to doctors to continue to work with the police in the state to check the spread of the coronavirus.

There are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Akwa Ibom state.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.