South Africa: SA Students From China Released From Quarantine in Ekurhuleni

4 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Just under 80 students, recently returned from China, have been given the all-clear to return to their families.

This follows a 14-day quarantine period at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

The students have all tested negative for COVID-19. This was confirmed by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande on Saturday.

Seventy-six students, from provinces around the country, will return to their families. Another four students, who arrived in South Africa later, will remain at the hotel to complete their 14-day quarantine period.

In his address, Nzimande lauded the students for their discipline, saying many had experienced lockdown in China. He urged them to become ambassadors for the national lockdown underway in South Africa.

"Today we are happy you are leaving to join your families. It was not easy to arrive at OR Tambo and to be told, 'No, wait, you are not going home to your families, you are still staying two weeks in quarantine,'" Nzimande said.

Nzimande added that the area had been declared a "green zone" by the health department.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.