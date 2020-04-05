South Africa: SA Students From China Released From Quarantine in Ekurhuleni

Just under 80 students, recently returned from China, have been given the all-clear to return to their families.

This follows a 14-day quarantine period at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

The students have all tested negative for COVID-19. This was confirmed by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande on Saturday.

Seventy-six students, from provinces around the country, will return to their families. Another four students, who arrived in South Africa later, will remain at the hotel to complete their 14-day quarantine period.

In his address, Nzimande lauded the students for their discipline, saying many had experienced lockdown in China. He urged them to become ambassadors for the national lockdown underway in South Africa.

"Today we are happy you are leaving to join your families. It was not easy to arrive at OR Tambo and to be told, 'No, wait, you are not going home to your families, you are still staying two weeks in quarantine,'" Nzimande said.

Nzimande added that the area had been declared a "green zone" by the health department.

