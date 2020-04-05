Mozambique: One COVID-19 Victim Makes Full Recovery

Maputo — One of Mozambique's ten confirmed cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease has made a full recovery, according to the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene.

Addressing a Maputo press conference on Saturday, she declined to say whether the person who has recovered was one of the seven cases infected abroad, or one of the three who caught the disease locally.

To date, Marlene added, the National Health Institute (INS) has tested 338 suspect cases, 24 of them in the previous 24 hours. None of the new cases tested was positive for Covid-19.

Hence the details of the coronavirus pandemic in Mozambique are ten confirmed cases, one recovery and no deaths.

As for contact tracing, Marleyn said that 196 people who had been in contact with the confirmed cases are being followed up.

One of the infected people is a 61 year old worker on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project headed by the French company Total, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The deputy director of the INS, Eduardo Samo Gudo, told the reporters that a Health Ministry team has been working on the case with the Cabo Delgado Provincial Health Directorate since Friday. With the cooperation of Total, they have identified about 30 people with whom the infected man had been in contact.

Samples from the 30 have been taken and will be analysed at the INS laboratory in Maputo. Samo Gudo promised that the results will be announced when available.

The INS is the only body in Mozambique with the capacity to test for Covid-19, and it promises to provide the result within 24 hours.

Two private companies are authorized to test for Covid-19 - but they have to send the samples from suspect cases to laboratories outside Mozambique for analysis.

According to INS figures, as of Saturday, 408,767 people had entered Mozambique and all of them had been screened. But only 6,142 people are in quarantine - which means that the estimated 23,000 Mozambicans who returned from South Africa last week cannot possible have gone into the standard 14 day quarantine.