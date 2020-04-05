Malawi Records Another COVID-19 Patient, Says Minister of Health

Malawi has recorded another coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, this time in Blantyre bringing the number of confirmed cases to four, Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango said on Saturday.

Mgango, who chairs a Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus disclosed this at a news conference in Lilongwe.

"As you recall, on 30th March 2020, the President, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, declared coronavirus a National Disaster and only 2 days ago, His Excellency announced to the nation that Malawi has recorded its first 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus all of them from a single household in Lilongwe, I wish to inform you that we have another confirmed case in Blantyre," said Mhango.

"This patient recently returned from the UK and was in self-quarantine. Tests were done yesterday (Frida) at the College of Medicine laboratory where it was confirmed that the results are positive.

"With this new case, Malawi now has 4 new cases of coronavirus," Mhango said.

The Minister of Health said Malawi will need more than K15 billion to effectively respond to COVID-19.

He said the K15 billion is just for one sector (cluster) - meaning it will be more than this amount.

More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University - another grim milestone as the world grapples with the spreading pandemic.

Nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the US university's figures.

The US has the most cases, and more than 1,000 died there in the past day.

The disease, Covid-19, first emerged in Wuhan city of China three months ago.

Though the tally kept by Johns Hopkins records one million confirmed cases, the actual number is thought to be much higher.