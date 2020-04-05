Malawi Registers Fourth COVID-19 Case

Minister of Health, Hon. Jappie Mhango who is also Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Covid 19 has revealed that another person has tested positive to Covid 19, bring the cases to four since the first three cases was verified on Thursday.

The Minister made the announcement on Saturday during a press briefing by the Cabinet Committee, which was held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Mhango said the patient is in Blantyre and had recently travelled from the United Kingdom.

"The patient returned recently from the UK and was in self quarantine for 14 and tests that were conducted on Friday at College of Medicine were positive," said Mhango.

Mhango said the fourth case is a clear indication that Malawi should step up efforts to prevent further spread of the virus.

Among other things Mhango said government will speed up the recruitment of more health workers to help the fight.

"We may not follow all the recruitment procedure since we are against time, we target to recruit about 3000 new health personnel," said Mhango.

The minister also revealed that the Treasury has released about 2.4 billion of the 15 billion which is required by the Health Cluster in the fight against Covid 19.

On his part Minister of Internal security Hon. Nicolas Dausi said that Malawi has closed all the borders for travellers and that only essentials goods are allowed to pass.

"The Country has closed the borders and we are not allowing casual, or business travellers to pass, all what is allowed are essential goods such as Fuel," said Dausi.

Dausi also said that security agents have been deployed in some areas that are porous to man the border points.

He further said that internally Police officers are enforcing the vehicle carrying capacity for taxis and other transport vehicles.