Nigeria: '6 Persons Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Escape From Isolation Centre'

Six persons, who have tested positive for COVID-19, have escaped from an isolation centre in Ejigbo, Osun State on Friday night, Daily Trust gathered.

However, the government claimed that only one person escaped from the centre.

The six persons belong to a cluster of COVID-19 cases who returned to their hometown, Ejigbo, from Ivory Coast last week.

They were quarantined by the state government.

An official of the state government confirmed this to Daily Trust Saturday morning.

He said the Osun State government has launched a manhunt for them.

The six are among the 127 people that came to the state from Abidjan, Cote-devoire last Saturday, March 28.

Government says only one is missing

The Osun State Government has said only one of Abidjan returnees escaped from isolation where they were quarantined in Ejigbo.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, in a press statement in Osogbo on Saturday, said the report in the media that many of them escaped was false.

According to the statement: "This morning, we embarked on a headcount and found out that only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons."

"The State Government is currently investigating the matter and will ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre and we will also ensure we trace all his contacts.

"We want to reiterate that any official(s) found culpable will also be dealt with accordingly."

She implored members of the public to discountenance the alarm being raised, adding that: "We will continue to do everything to protect the lives of our citizens in this fight against Coronavirus."