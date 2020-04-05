Botswana: Over 2 000 in Quarantine

Gaborone — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says a total of 291 are on home quarantine and 2 001 on mandatory quarantine at different centres around the country since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefing the media in Gaborone on Friday, health ministry's public health specialist, Dr Lebapotswe Tlale said the ministry was concerned about people who travelled to their home villages on the eve of state of public emergency and extreme social distancing (Thursday night).

Dr Tlale said it was advisable that people stayed where they were to allow the 28-day extreme social distancing period to pass.

He said it was likely that some of the people who left the city to their home villages were placed on home quarantine and might get in contact with those at the rural areas.

"As you might know, we have cases of people who had travelled recently and were placed on home quarantine, before mandatory quarantine was announced. It is unfortunate that there is likelihood that some people who were placed on home quarantine would to get in contact with people at rural areas, most of whom are the elderly above the age of 65 and prone to the virus," he said.

Source : BOPA