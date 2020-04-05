Botswana: Over 2 000 in Quarantine

4 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Gaborone — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says a total of 291 are on home quarantine and 2 001 on mandatory quarantine at different centres around the country since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefing the media in Gaborone on Friday, health ministry's public health specialist, Dr Lebapotswe Tlale said the ministry was concerned about people who travelled to their home villages on the eve of state of public emergency and extreme social distancing (Thursday night).

Dr Tlale said it was advisable that people stayed where they were to allow the 28-day extreme social distancing period to pass.

He said it was likely that some of the people who left the city to their home villages were placed on home quarantine and might get in contact with those at the rural areas.

"As you might know, we have cases of people who had travelled recently and were placed on home quarantine, before mandatory quarantine was announced. It is unfortunate that there is likelihood that some people who were placed on home quarantine would to get in contact with people at rural areas, most of whom are the elderly above the age of 65 and prone to the virus," he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.