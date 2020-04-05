Zimbabwe: Chibaya Taunts 'Sell-Out' Komichi, Mwonzora

MDC top politicians Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora face the unenviable task of redeeming themselves within the main opposition with party national organising secretary Amos Chibaya describing them as sell-outs who were due to be flushed out of the feuding political organisation.

The two invited strong resentment from their colleagues when they openly celebrated last Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling declaring MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa's leadership as illegitimate.

In its ruling, the court found Chamisa had violated the main opposition's constitution when he rose to the helm of the party following the death of founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai February 2018.

The court also ordered the party to restore its executive elected in 2014 and to convene an extra-ordinary congress to find a new party executive within three months of the ruling.

Chibaya was adamant MDC Alliance shall emerge stronger from the turbulence occasioned by the potentially watershed court order.

A defiant Komichi, elected then MDC-T deputy chair in 2014, has lost no time in marking his territory while Mwonzora is claiming his job of party secretary general.

Komichi has gone on to order Mwonzora to start congress preparations in line with the dictates of the court ruling.

Chibaya however, said MDC Alliance remains unperturbed by the judgement.

"From the recent Supreme Court ruling, the MDC Alliance is going to emerge stronger for the simple reason that sell-outs have come to the open," said the Mkoba legislator.

"The judgement remains a non-event and our structures' focus remain on programmes and activities clearly scheduled in our 2020 calendar, despite relentless attempts by the captured judiciary to destabilise the party in connivance with the illegitimate Mnangagwa and his mafia regime."

Chibaya said attempts to "smuggle" (Thokozani, former vice president) Khupe back to the main MDC fold were futile.

"It remains irresponsible trying to earn cheap political scores and smuggle Thokozani Khupe as leader of the people's movement.

"Her rightful place is the political dustbin in as far as the Zimbabwean political landscape is concerned.

"The people of Zimbabwe are suffering because of a man-made political and economic crisis. It is our duty to free them," he said.