Zimbabwe: Chibaya Taunts 'Sell-Out' Komichi, Mwonzora

5 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC top politicians Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora face the unenviable task of redeeming themselves within the main opposition with party national organising secretary Amos Chibaya describing them as sell-outs who were due to be flushed out of the feuding political organisation.

The two invited strong resentment from their colleagues when they openly celebrated last Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling declaring MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa's leadership as illegitimate.

In its ruling, the court found Chamisa had violated the main opposition's constitution when he rose to the helm of the party following the death of founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai February 2018.

The court also ordered the party to restore its executive elected in 2014 and to convene an extra-ordinary congress to find a new party executive within three months of the ruling.

Chibaya was adamant MDC Alliance shall emerge stronger from the turbulence occasioned by the potentially watershed court order.

A defiant Komichi, elected then MDC-T deputy chair in 2014, has lost no time in marking his territory while Mwonzora is claiming his job of party secretary general.

Komichi has gone on to order Mwonzora to start congress preparations in line with the dictates of the court ruling.

Chibaya however, said MDC Alliance remains unperturbed by the judgement.

"From the recent Supreme Court ruling, the MDC Alliance is going to emerge stronger for the simple reason that sell-outs have come to the open," said the Mkoba legislator.

"The judgement remains a non-event and our structures' focus remain on programmes and activities clearly scheduled in our 2020 calendar, despite relentless attempts by the captured judiciary to destabilise the party in connivance with the illegitimate Mnangagwa and his mafia regime."

Chibaya said attempts to "smuggle" (Thokozani, former vice president) Khupe back to the main MDC fold were futile.

"It remains irresponsible trying to earn cheap political scores and smuggle Thokozani Khupe as leader of the people's movement.

"Her rightful place is the political dustbin in as far as the Zimbabwean political landscape is concerned.

"The people of Zimbabwe are suffering because of a man-made political and economic crisis. It is our duty to free them," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.