Nigeria: Lagos Govt Confirms Death of Second COVID-19 Patient

5 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Sunday a 36-year-old man has died of COVID-19 in the state.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the man's death was the second recorded in the state.

He said: "We lost a #COVID-19 patient; a 36-year-old Nigerian, male, who died in a private facility on April 4, 2020.

"The total number of #COVID19 patients who have died are now two."

Abayomi, however, did not disclose further information on the patient's medical history.

He added that one of the state's COVID-19 patients had been evacuated, making it the second case to be evacuated from Nigeria back to their country.

The commissioner disclosed that one COVID-19 patient was discharged on April 4, bringing the number of patients who had fully recovered from the disease and discharged from the state's facility to 24. (NAN)

