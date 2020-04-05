Kenya: Suspension of International Flights Extended By 30 Days

Nairobi — The government has suspended international flights by another 30 days, following the expiry of the two weeks suspension that ends today.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says only cargo planes and those coming to evacuate foreigners will be allowed into the country.

Macharia added that evacuation plans need to inform the government 72 hours before coming to the country and must not have any passengers on board.

"If you have any plans of evacuating your citizens, plan and inform us first," he said.

Kenya's doors will continue to be open to receiving cargo plans, especially now when they will be need for sourcing equipment for fighting the virus.

"A Kenya Airways plane will fly to China on Wednesday to collect some key medical equipment for fighting the coronavirus."

He was speaking during the coronavirus daily update by the Ministry of Health, where 16 more cases were confirmed.

Kenya now has 142 confirmed cases of the virus, which includes four fatalities.