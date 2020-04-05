Kenya: COVID-19 Victims Must Be Buried Within 24 Hours - Govt

5 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — The government has now issued a directive on burials of victims of coronavirus who must be buried within 24 hours.

Health Ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said such burials will only be attended by close family members.

Kenya has so far lost four people to coronavirus, including Captain Daudi Kibati, the Kenya Airways pilot who contracted the virus on the airline's last flight from New York that evacuated stranded Kenyans and foreigners two weeks ago.

Kibati was buried in Kitui on Saturday.

Others who succumbed to the virus include a six-year-old boy who was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital last week.

All those who have died are said to have had pre-existing conditions, a brutal factor on COVID-19.

Globally, more than 60,000 people have died, with infections now over one million.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.