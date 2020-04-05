Kenya: COVID-19 Victims Must Be Buried Within 24 Hours - Govt

Nairobi — The government has now issued a directive on burials of victims of coronavirus who must be buried within 24 hours.

Health Ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said such burials will only be attended by close family members.

Kenya has so far lost four people to coronavirus, including Captain Daudi Kibati, the Kenya Airways pilot who contracted the virus on the airline's last flight from New York that evacuated stranded Kenyans and foreigners two weeks ago.

Kibati was buried in Kitui on Saturday.

Others who succumbed to the virus include a six-year-old boy who was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital last week.

All those who have died are said to have had pre-existing conditions, a brutal factor on COVID-19.

Globally, more than 60,000 people have died, with infections now over one million.